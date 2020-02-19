Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $365,000 Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.06. 158,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,873. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.67. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

