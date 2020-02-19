PPG Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

NYSE:PPG opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $104.44 and a 12-month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

