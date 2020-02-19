PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.27

Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 26823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

In other PPD news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $7,235,000.00.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.