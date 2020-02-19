Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

POWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti lowered Powell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Powell Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $35.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $423.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.22. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.15 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 91.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 61,702 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

