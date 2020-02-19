Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Jerald W. Richards Sells 4,273 Shares

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $178,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. 292,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

