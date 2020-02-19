Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.74

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.74 and last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 4715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,784,000 after buying an additional 187,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,665,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,935,000 after acquiring an additional 349,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 884,736 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

