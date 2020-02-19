PonziCoin Hits Market Cap of $1,397.00 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. PonziCoin has a total market cap of $1,397.00 and $16.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PonziCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PonziCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03026988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PonziCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

