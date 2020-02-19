Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.59, 796,240 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 667,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Polarityte alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

In related news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $29,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,245.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,629 shares of company stock valued at $312,828 over the last ninety days. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Polarityte by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Polarityte by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.