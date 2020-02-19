Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (LON:PCFT) Trading Up 1%

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.93), approximately 86,693 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 338,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.91).

The stock has a market capitalization of $298.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

