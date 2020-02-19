PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,817 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.35. The company had a trading volume of 204,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,123. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,894. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

