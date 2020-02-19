PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. 2,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,378. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $69.71.

