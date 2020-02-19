PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38.50 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $38,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,926. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

STZ traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.49. The company had a trading volume of 451,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,367. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.56.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

