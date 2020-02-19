PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $37.83 Million Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $37,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 61,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 863,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.61. The stock had a trading volume of 638,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $166.07 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

