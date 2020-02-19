PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $30.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $30,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.62. 298,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,559. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $106.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.