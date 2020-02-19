PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,184 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,174,376 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,167,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,567,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,493,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,061 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 79,942 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,711,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,630,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 41,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,833. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

