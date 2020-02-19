PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Essex Property Trust worth $35,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.78. 6,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,167. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.32. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $271.58 and a 1 year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,786 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.77.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

