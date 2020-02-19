PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,329 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMS Capital Ltda grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 50,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,886.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total transaction of $1,904,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,716 shares of company stock valued at $83,973,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.34.

CRM stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.52. 2,431,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,339. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $192.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a PE ratio of 205.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

