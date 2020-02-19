Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 174,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.05. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

