PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of PJX Resources Inc (CVE:PJX) traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 7,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 33,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

PJX Resources Company Profile (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

