Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 3,964 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,147,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,244,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $256.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

