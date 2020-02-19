Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.56.
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
