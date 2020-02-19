Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.56.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

