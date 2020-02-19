PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 5.00

News articles about PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) have been trending extremely positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PGT Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

PGTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. 8,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,773. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

