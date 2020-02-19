Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 287,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,157 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 59,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. 16,834,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,831,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.