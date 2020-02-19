Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.5% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $89,666,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $54,336,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

