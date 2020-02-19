Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.43. 566,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,300,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day moving average is $139.40. The company has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

