PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will announce sales of $19.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $20.25 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR reported sales of $24.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full year sales of $78.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.97 billion to $78.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $77.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.94 billion to $82.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,754,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,087,688. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.35.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.