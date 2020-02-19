Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.17-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.25.
Shares of NYSE PFGC remained flat at $$53.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 237,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.
In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,666.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
