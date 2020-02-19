Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.17-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE PFGC remained flat at $$53.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 237,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,666.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

