Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,243 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 222,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRFT. National Securities began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

