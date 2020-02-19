Peony (PNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,770.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $39,081.00 and $1,770.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,268,833 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,005 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

