Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. Pentair reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 74,041 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. 215,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.