Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

