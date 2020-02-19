Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $53.81.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
