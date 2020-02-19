PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,817 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.77% of PC Tel worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,985,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in PC Tel in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Tel in the third quarter valued at $624,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Tel by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PC Tel in the third quarter valued at $288,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PC Tel alerts:

PCTI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. PC Tel Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.65%.

PCTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of PC Tel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PC Tel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

PC Tel Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.