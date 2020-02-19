ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004403 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $140,697.00 and $50.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00764150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000386 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

