Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Panhandle Oil and Gas and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ovintiv 0 4 2 0 2.33

Panhandle Oil and Gas currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.55%. Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $26.71, indicating a potential upside of 64.66%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Panhandle Oil and Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas $66.04 million 1.62 -$40.74 million $1.00 6.54 Ovintiv $5.94 billion 0.71 $1.07 billion $4.30 3.77

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panhandle Oil and Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas -102.60% 9.72% 6.28% Ovintiv 16.84% 10.12% 4.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Panhandle Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Panhandle Oil and Gas pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Panhandle Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Panhandle Oil and Gas on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

