Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Receives $264.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:PANW opened at $249.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.80 and a 200-day moving average of $225.02. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -230.76 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $192.17 and a one year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

