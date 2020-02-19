Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.35

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 351611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,266.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

