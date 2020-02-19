Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PACB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of PACB opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $671.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 6,953,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,650 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 989,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $27,148,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 4,718,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,737,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 273,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

