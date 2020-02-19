Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PACB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.
Shares of PACB opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $671.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.
About Pacific Biosciences of California
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.