PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,130. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

