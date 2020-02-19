OWNDATA Price Down 26.8% This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $749,485.00 and $36,243.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00040823 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00454762 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007544 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012470 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

