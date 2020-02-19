Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 680,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,677. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $181.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 23.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

