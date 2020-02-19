Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Otter Tail updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.22-2.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $57.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

