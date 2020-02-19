Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 169.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,669 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.17% of Oshkosh worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $191,196.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $17,168,486. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,340. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

