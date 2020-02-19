Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Shares Up 2.6%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.91, 8,410 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 21,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

