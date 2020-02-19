Orocobre (ORL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orocobre (TSE:ORL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.
Orocobre stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,891. Orocobre has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$3.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.47. The stock has a market cap of $767.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13.
About Orocobre
