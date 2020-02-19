Orocobre (ORL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orocobre (TSE:ORL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

Orocobre stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,891. Orocobre has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$3.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.47. The stock has a market cap of $767.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13.

About Orocobre

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

