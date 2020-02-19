Orion Group (ORN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $139.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORN. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

