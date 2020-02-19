Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 620 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $442,895.51. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,595 over the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 381,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

