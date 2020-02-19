Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,888 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth $397,000. Golub Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra increased their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

