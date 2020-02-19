Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,824 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 537.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

CNK stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. 45,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

