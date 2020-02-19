Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,325 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $19,323,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 281.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 282,646 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Timken by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 439,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 124,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 37.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Timken during the third quarter valued at $3,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,123. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

