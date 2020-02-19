Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,693 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,690,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASGN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,451. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

